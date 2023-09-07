Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner by Menlo Park

Do you want to be a part of a forward-thinking, innovative, and progressive Practice?

This post means you'll have the opportunity to join a practice that genuinely emphasises looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development. The practice is continuously implementing new strategies that can help improve patient access and care, with workload kept to a manageable and reasonable level as a result.

This is a very supportive practice that will encourage you to pursue development opportunities within a welcoming environment, with brilliant management and a family-oriented ethos amongst a multi-disciplinary team!

The role is looking for an Advanced Nurse/Clinical/Paramedic Practitioner with Primary Care experience.

Salary - £44,000 - £58,500 per annum + NHS pension

Location - Merriott

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking, GP surgery

Supportive multi-disciplinary team

Lovely location

Supportive of career progression and development opportunities

Excellent team atmosphere in place for all staff

Great Practice Manager

Your role -

Full-time or 4 days Advanced Nurse/Clinical/Paramedic Practitioner

A mixture or telephone and face to face appointments, mostly face-to-face

Acute, Urgent on the day, long-term conditions

Prescribing a minimum requirement

Opportunities to develop as a clinician.

The benefits -

NHS pension

Generous salary

Adhoc study leave

Wonderful practice

Progression and development support

Opportunities to focus heavily on your areas of interest

