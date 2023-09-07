Pharmacy Technician by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with an accredited, high performing training practice that takes pride in the quality of service they deliver their patients and the brilliant training/development opportunities they offer their staff. This is the perfect opportunity for you to join an incredibly supportive, GP training practice that is looking to utilise Pharmacy Technicians to enhance their services from which patients benefit. The surgery wants to take on a passionate and enthusiastic Pharmacy Technician who is keen to learn, develop and help make a difference in the local patient population.

The successful candidate will have access to a multitude to resources, training and mentorship form an extremely established team of clinicians. Flexibility, opportunities, and support is second to none!

Salary - £29,000 - £32,000 + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - High Wycombe

The surgery -

Supportive of progression and clinical development

Lovely location

Progressive and forward-thinking partnership

Interesting and varied demographic

Forward-thinking GP training practice

Multi-disciplinary team of clinicians

Streamlined administrative duties

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Your role -

FT Pharmacy Technicians with Primary Care experience

Primary Care experience - desirable

Deliver excellent quality clinical and non-clinical services and optimal care for patients

Support the role of PCN Clinical Pharmacists in the delivery of clinical pharmacy services Perform medicines improvement work to maximise safe, cost-effective best practice in prescribing under the supervision of the Clinical Pharmacist/s

Work closely with a MDT team

Deliver quality patient care

Fantastic career prospects

Develop as a clinician

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks annual leave

Superb training from experienced GPs/Pharmacists

Fantastic opportunity for career development

Thorough induction period

Great step into Primary Care

Jasmine Kaur