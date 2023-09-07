Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a congruous multi-disciplinary team in a well-established training practice that pride themselves in being CQC outstanding and never shying away from investing in their staff. The partnership actively encourage development and aim to continuously deliver quality patient care to the local community.

Offering a great working culture, the team value work life balance and are keen to streamline various elements of the GPs and clinician's working day through communication and efficient systems.

Salary - £48,000.00 - £51,000.00 + NHS Pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Hertfordshire

The surgery -

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Training Practice

Outstanding team and support structure

CQC outstanding

Specialist interests encouraged

Strong and stable team of employed GPs with diverse specialist interests

High QOF achieving

Using EMIS Web

Your role -

Full-time position

Monday, Wednesday & Friday are required

4 day working week available.

Work closely with GPs to get through on the day appointments, triaging patients

Carry out consultations (whether face to face, online or phone)

Have the opportunity to develop specialist interests and mould the role to your skillset

Training and support available

Oversee chronic disease management

See minor illness and deal with the acute urgent on the day demand

Utilise your prescribing qualification

The benefits -

High-QOF achieving

CQC rating - outstanding

Competitive remuneration

Excellent location

NHS pension

Fantastic GP supervision and support

5 weeks annual leave

Dedicated partnership who will offer whatever support you need

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!





Jasmine Kaur