support worker by Apply4U Ltd

Support Worker

Are you and experienced Support Worker looking for an exciting, rewarding opportunity that allows you the flexibility to work when you want? If so, we are recruiting Support Workers to support our variety of clients in the West Midlands. So, whether you're looking to work 10 hours a week or 40 hours a week, we're able to help!

About us:



Our Client is a well-established temporary Support Worker agency, based in the West Midlands. We provide staff to companies and organisations in all areas. We currently employ over 200 staff and pride ourselves in being a company that people want to work for.

We strongly believe that without our incredible team of Support Workers and Carers we would not be who we are today. We are always looking for hard working, passionate people who want to make a difference and understand the importance of providing gold standard support and care - so if this is you apply today to become part of an incredible team.

About the role:



You will support our clients in their homes, residential settings and in their local communities and we have a range of working patterns to suit you.

Successful applicants will deliver personalised support, encourage fun and creativity and engage directly with a wide range of individuals. As an agency, we support a variety of clients including learning disabilities, challenging behaviour, mental health issues, acquired brain injuries, sensory impairments, addiction and displaced young people to name a few.

About you:



We are looking for people who have a background in the care and support sector, with at least 12 months experience. You must be adaptable, self motivated and have a "can do" attitude. Previous training would be ideal, however, if you don't have this it will be provided.



The benefits of working with Us:

Competitive rates of pay between £12.50 and £18.75 (dependant on clients and location)

Flexible hours to suit a range of lifestyles

Free training

Accrue holiday as you work

Recognition schemes such an as employee of the week prize!

Staff incentive schemes such as Refer a Friend

Join the team today and be part of something amazing!