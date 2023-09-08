Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Chase Medical are accepting applications for practice nurses in Nottingham for a range of locum work, with competitive rates of £28 to £47 per hour! (Including holiday pay)

You will be working on a locum basis, with this opportunity being ideal for someone in full time employment, or someone who is looking to reduce their hours. Not only that, but thanks to our no minimum hours booking policy, there's no pressure of contracted hours looming overhead - you work as much or as little as you'd like.

This role will give you the opportunity to develop yourself as a practice nurse, developing your skills across a range of surgeries, from the city centre to smaller village surgeries. You will also develop your skills as a practice nurse, with this opportunity being ideal for anyone wanting to refine skills that they may not use in their current practice.

You will also work with a dedicated locum specialist, who can help you get the most from this role. They'll be your guide through our simple registration process, and into some of the shifts that we have available here at Chase Medical.

The practice nurse would have experience working within a primary care practice, and you should be able to perform cytology as well as chronic disease management.

If this flexible locum role interests you, please apply below! Alternatively, give Joey a call at 0114 275 7421, or email him at joey.blackmore@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical are a medical recruitment agency, who specialise in primary care. Working with nearly 60% of primary care surgeries across the country, we have many shifts available on both a short-term and long-term locum basis. We have worked within primary care for over 10 years, working on both a locum, as well as permanent basis.

If you are looking for your next permanent role, our permanent team will be sure to help you out! We offer a range of interview support, and we can even negotiate on your behalf!