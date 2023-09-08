Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Qualified and Unqualified Nursery Nurse

Nurse Seekers is proud to be recruiting Qualified and Unqualified Nursery Practitioners on behalf of a Quality Montessori Nursery in the heart of Bristol. The successful candidate must be an energetic and passionate individual with a real passion for childcare and want to work with children to fulfil their greatest potential!

Our Client is adding to their amazing team. They offer fully paid Montessori training and the opportunity to work with passionate teachers who put the child at the centre of all that they do. This team at this setting is really like no other. This nursery has children aged 6 months and are open 48 weeks of the year.

Key Responsibilities

• Preparing the Montessori environment for the children

• Creating individual planning for key children

• Join in Nursery topic planning.

• Record observations of key children providing feedback to our parents.

• Present Montessori activities to the children

• Working with the team, to create a calm welcoming environment for the children.

• A full understanding of the EYFS and Safeguarding procedures

• An understanding of inclusive practice, and making sure our provision in accessible to all children.

• Complete a Montessori diploma (If not already qualified).

Benefits

• Extra holiday day for each year of service, capped at 5 years.

• Birthday day off after one year of service

• 20 % Employee discount

• Competitive salary

• Full time and part time positions available.

Get in Touch

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively call Olivia or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369, or register your details.