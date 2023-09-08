Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Registered Nurse – Nights - BURFORD

£24 per hour – Full Time

Nurse Seekers are extremely proud to be recruiting a fantastic Registered Nurse for our client's nursing home in Burford. Our client provides dementia, residential and nursing care in its own grounds of a fantastic home. As a Registered Nurse, for our client you will look after the physical, psychological, and social needs of the residents to help us deliver the quality of care they deserve.

About You

For this role you will be a motivated Registered Nurse with extensive clinical knowledge. You will be passionate about nursing, with a genuine drive for providing quality care. For this role you will be required to hold a current NMC Registration and a good knowledge of the most up to date clinical practices. You will be keen to develop your leadership skills and clinical knowledge, capable of building close relationships with residents and their families, and determined to drive continuous improvement.

Skills Required

* A compassionate and caring nature

* To be a Qualified Registered Nurse with valid NMC PIN

* Up-to-date clinical skills

* Knowledge of the current care practices laid down by the CQC

* Knowledge of dementia and palliative care

* Good communication skills, both written and verbal

* Ability to foster and develop communication with others

* Ability to manage your workload and maintain standards

Benefits

In return for your hard work as a RGN or RMN Qualified Nurse you will receive a fantastic pay rate, generous holiday allowance, continued training throughout your employment, pensions scheme, free parking, free DBS, free uniform and above all the chance to work and progress for a forward thinking company.

Our client is keen to hear from all Nurses with an interest and they have both permanent and Bank Hours available.

If this sounds like the perfect role for you then please get in touch on Alternatively, please apply and one of our consultants will be in touch.

Nurse Seekers are always seeking RGNs RMNs RNLDs for posts all over the UK. If you are currently seeking a post as a Home Manager, Clinical Lead or Deputy Manager or in any other capacity then please send your CV to us along with your requirements and we will endeavour to find the right position for you.