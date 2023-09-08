Bank Registered Nurse - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Staff Nurse | Outpatient Nurse | Days only | Bank Contract | Competitive rates | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | Award Winning Team

Due to an increase in demand, we require an experienced registered staff nurse to join our outpatient team on a bank basis. As well as a thorough induction, we offer training in essential skills such as ECG, phlebotomy and minor ops. We have recently expanded our scope of minor operations offered to patients, which has led to growth opportunities within the team.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this flexible and supportive team you will be working with our consultants across multiple speciality areas to expand your clinical skills and support our patients.

Our Outpatient Department recently won the Spire Exemplar Award for outstanding service and continued focus on patient experience, dignity, safety, effectiveness and clinical innovation.

Acting as chaperone

Independently running clinics

Assisting in Minor operations

Caring for post-surgical patients

Full training offered in wound care, phlebotomy and minor ops if you do not already possess these skills.

Support and enable equality, diversity and rights

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

.Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse with NMC registration

Minimum of 1 years nursing within a surgical department

Previous outpatient experience would be advantageous, but not essential

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

