People Business Partner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

People Business Partner | Spire Healthcare | West Midlands | Permanent | Full time | Hybrid | Up to £60K | £5K Car Allowance | Excellent Benefits scheme including Bonus |

Providing expert HR support to Senior Management teams in hospitals you will be working in partnership with the Head of People across the Midlands to operationalise the HR strategy and local HR plan aligned to achieving business objectives. The role is responsible for supporting the implementation of Spire's People agenda and plan across the hospitals, working in collaboration with the Senior Leadership Team in each site. You will be Remote based with weekly travel to our busy 3 sites in Sutton Coldfield, Solihull and Worcester.

Working as a true Business Partner you will need to commercial astute, driving initiatives and programs that are impactful, delivering added value and bottom-line improvements and productivity whilst understanding and anticipating implications and risks.

Providing sound and commercial HR advice, it is imperative that you can build effective relationships at all levels with multiple stakeholders. It's a varied and busy hands-on role where you will be expected to manage multiple priorities so organisation and delivering on your promises is key.

Purpose

The primary purpose of the People Business Partner is to support the implementation HR activities that support Spire in achieving its vision, purpose, and strategic goals, through engaging people‐focused policies, advice and guidance.

You will have a particular focus on Employee Relations and be able to provide sound and expert advice and guidance on performance management, absence, grievance and disciplinary cases, ensuring all colleagues are treated with respect and dignity.

Responsibilities

Work in partnership with the Head of People- Midlands and Hospital senior management teams to understand requirements and translate these into meaningful priorities and change plans.

Lead on complex Employee Relations matters and drive actions in order to reach successful outcomes.

Work in partnership to successfully deliver the people plan in each site.

Act in the capacity of a trusted partner with the ability to coach and influence the Hospital Management Team in all aspects of people management.

To provide support, training and coaching to people managers and directors on leading their teams, and provide guidance on all employment-related matters.

Contribute to the operational delivery of central HR projects.

Developing and coaching the Local HR Advisors, leveraging areas of strength and addressing development areas with constructive feedback.

Establish excellent relationships with the Group People team to enable a seamless service to the business.

Upskill managers in dealing with people issues.

Person Profile

Humility, inspiring, engaging, high emotional intelligence, constantly curious, wanting to develop and be a committed team player, as well as being credible.

Ability to influence at all levels of the organisation and able to gain trust quickly.

Commercial astute, ability to recognise risk and articulate solutions.

Excellent technical competency in HR theory, practise and employment law, gained through your own experiences.

Ability to influence and coach employees at all levels, change thinking, gain acceptance from others and drive change.

Proven ability to diagnose issues, drawing on both professional experience and logical thinking skills, and drive appropriate solutions.

Strong business acumen and ability to work well across different functions.

Level 5 CIPD qualified or equivalent experience.

Benefits

10% non- contractual bonus based on Company and personal objectives

Free Bupa wellness screening

Comprehensive Private medical insurance which covers pre-existing conditions and no excess

35 days annual leave (rising to 37 days) inclusive of bank holidays

Generous Company pension scheme with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers, including groceries discounts and gym memberships discounts

Life assurance

We commit to our colleagues well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward, MHFA onsite and access to our 24/7 EAP.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: 18th September