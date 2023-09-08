Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a very well respected GP training practice that is very passionate about continuity of care and providing excellent patient centred care. You will benefit from no home visits or extended hours, 15 minute appointments and around 10 appointments per session. There is a great deal of flexibility around start and finish times and a daily 30 minute coffee break/staff meeting.

Salary - £45,000 - £55,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + Study Leave + Fees Paid

Location - Leominster

The surgery -

Well-established and well respected within the community

Motivated to help you progress and succeed as an ANP

Forward-thinking and supportive GP training practice

Long-standing team of clinicians, including GPs, ANP and Practice Nurses among others

Supportive of any specialist interests

Superb staff retention rate

Your role -

Full or part time ANP

See acute, urgent, on the day appointments, minor illness and injury

No home visits required

No expectation for extended hours

Flexible start and finish times to suit you

The benefits -

Salary up to £55,000 DOE

NHS Pension

5 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.





For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!





For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Rohan Fletcher