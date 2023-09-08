Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with an extremely forward thinking and very highly regarded PCN, who are looking to add an ANP to their overflow team. Here you will be based in one practice but then expected as and when to cover at other sites if necessary. You have the opportunity to work up to one day per week remotely if you want and you have flexibility of either 10 or 15 minute appointments. The PCN is very motivated to help you grow and develop as a clinician and support any areas of specialist interest. This is a superb opportunity for an ANP to join a very close knit and well established team with plenty of support and development opportunities available.

Salary - £50,000 - £57,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays + CPD + Indemnity

Location - Worcester

The PCN -

Very forward-thinking and progressive PCN

Good CQC history

High QOF achieving

Strong staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team

Motivated to help support you with further career development

Your role -

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments, minor illness and injury

Option to work 1 day per week remotely (if working full time)

Flexible around days/hours and start and finish times

Great opportunities to progress and develop your career and specialise in certain areas

See all age ranges

10-15 minute appointments depending on your preference

No home visits expected - have a dedicated home visiting team

The benefits -

Salary up to £57,000 FTE DOE

NHS Pension

5 weeks annual leave

Bank Holidays

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Rohan Fletcher