Administrator by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Home Administrator

£30,000 p.a. plus company benefits

Full-time hours (Monday-Friday)



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Outram Fields, Bradway - Opening Autumn 2023!



This residential and dementia luxury care home will offer state-of-the-art facilities which include 69 large en-suite bedrooms and 6 luxury care suites. The home also features luxurious lounges and dining rooms, an on-site café bar, a cinema and a professional hair and beauty salon.



We are looking to recruit an experienced Administrator with competent finance skills to join our team. You will be responsible for providing administrative and accounting/credit control support to the home and have direct management of the Admin Assistants/Receptionists



A major part of the Administrator's role is to ensure all client files and accounts are prepared, issued, updated and maintained in line with company policy and regulatory and statutory requirements. You will promote timely payment of client accounts and be proactive in the follow up of outstanding debt to the company in line with the credit control policy.



A knowledge of accounts systems is essential as you will liaise with the Payroll Department; prepare reports and process staff information as per company timescales following verification, input and reconciliation of staff hours worked. Ideally experience in sales and purchase, petty cash and bank reconciliation.



You will also prepare detailed staffing and payroll reports as required for the General Manager and Support staff. Included in your role is to maintain staff records in the staff hours' system, the recruitment of staff, creating new employee files, maintaining staff files and record staff sickness, holidays and leavers.



You will need to have excellent IT skills and knowledge of Excel and be confident in using various internal IT systems and processes.



The Cinnamon Care Collection is determined to be the difference. Are you?

