Endoscopy Nurse - 9 month Mat Cover by Spire Healthcare Ltd

plary care for patients and assistant the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.Endoscopy Nurse | Endoscopy | Cardiff | Full time- 37.5 Fixed Term Contract (9 months)| Band 5/6 equivalent salary- dependent on experience
Spire Bristol Hospital is looking to recruit a full time Endoscopy Nurse for the Endoscopy team.
The role is to provide exem
Duties and responsibilities:
- Assess patients care and well being across a complex and changing workload
- Caring for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures
- Working across multi-disciplinary teams
- Deliver best practice in Heath and safety and security.
- Contribute to quality improvement
- Promote people equality, diversity and rights,
- According to an individual patient's needs, being able to assess, plan, implement and evaluate their care
Who we're looking for:
- NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions on practice
- Relevant experience and qualifications
- Experience of working in an acute environment
- Passion for success and patient care/dignity
- English language to IELTS 7.0
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications