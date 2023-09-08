Endoscopy Nurse - 9 month Mat Cover by Spire Healthcare Ltd

plary care for patients and assistant the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.Endoscopy Nurse | Endoscopy | Cardiff | Full time- 37.5 Fixed Term Contract (9 months)| Band 5/6 equivalent salary- dependent on experience

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking to recruit a full time Endoscopy Nurse for the Endoscopy team.

The role is to provide exem

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assess patients care and well being across a complex and changing workload

- Caring for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures

- Working across multi-disciplinary teams

- Deliver best practice in Heath and safety and security.

- Contribute to quality improvement

- Promote people equality, diversity and rights,

- According to an individual patient's needs, being able to assess, plan, implement and evaluate their care

Who we're looking for:

- NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions on practice

- Relevant experience and qualifications

- Experience of working in an acute environment

- Passion for success and patient care/dignity

- English language to IELTS 7.0

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications