Outpatients Receptionist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Receptionist | Outpatient Department | Administration, Customer Service | Watford, Bushey | Full Time, Permanent | Competitive Salary + Enhanced Pay for Unsociable Hours | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for a flexible and experienced Receptionist to join their established team within the Outpatient Department and gain exposure within the private healthcare environment. This position would not be fixed hours, however we would be open to considering candidates interested in a full time or part time position. The suitable candidate must be able to be flexible between the hours of 07:00 - 21:00.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations with a wide range of specialists and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide administration support to the Outpatient team creating patient records, processing patient charging and preparing clinics.

To undertake administrative role in handling consultant clinic requests, written request for appointments, and other administrative activities as they occur.

To receive incoming calls from consultants, secretaries, general practice and other key customers as necessary.

To provide administrative assistance in the preparation of clinic lists, patient registration forms, charging and all other duties as determined by your team and/or manager

.Who we're looking for

The post holder should possess good clerical skills and have experience of working in a people orientated environment.

Fully computer literate with first class oral and written communication skills.

Motivated, enthusiastic and able to work as part of a team or on own initiative.

Flexibility to work a mix of hours - This position is not fixed hours and is on a fortnightly rota system. Candidates will only be considered if they can accommodate this.

Has come from a similar role previously whether this be secretarial, administrative or reception.

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

