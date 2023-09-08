Clinical Pharmacist by Menlo Park

Background -

Join a highly innovative training and teaching practice that fosters an exceptionally collaborative working environment, encouraging the development of all staff and investing in your upskilling as a Clinician.

This practice takes pride in their ethos and approach to patient care having combined the value elements of a traditional family practice, with a progressive attitude. There are exciting opportunities for the future and long-term stability. The team are superb; there is a diverse range of interests, skilled colleagues and a first-rate manager at the helm. Development is actively encouraged, and you'll be supported in the pursuit of specialist interests with the opportunity to undertake clinics of this too.

Salary - £43,742 - £57,349 per annum FTE + 27 days annual leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Derby

The surgery -

Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

Forward-thinking practice, innovative ways of working

Well respected Training and Teaching practice

A great team of well tenured, skilled Clinicians

Specialist interests welcomed and encouraged

Exciting visions for the next five years and beyond

Purpose-built GP practice

CQC Good across the board

Varied and interesting demographic

Systmone

Your role -

FT Clinical Pharmacist with Primary Care experience

Flexibility around days - 4 day working week available

Will support with your CPPE Pathway

Support with Independent Prescribing qualification

Responsibilities include SMRs, polypharmacy, audits, repeat prescriptions, LTC clinics, med reviews, supporting with QOF and IIF

Work closely within a team of Clinical Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians

Develop specialisms

Deliver quality patient care

The benefits -

A practice that go above and beyond for their staff and patients

Generous 27 days annual leave

Support with training

NHS pension

Open door policy

Passionate and friendly team ethos throughout

Thorough induction process

