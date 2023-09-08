Outpatients Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatients Staff Nurse | Outpatients | Band 5 | Blackpool | Full Time

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is currently recruiting for an Outpatient Nurse to join our high performing Outpatients Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level. The department is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm so the successful candidate must be flexible to cover varied shifts.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigation

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse.

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 06.10.2023. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710 855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.