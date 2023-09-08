Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Leicester

Competitive Pay Rate, Full/Part Time, Permanent, NHS Pension

A PCN in Leicester is looking for an Advanced Clinical Practitioner to join their team in a full-time permanent role. However, for the correct candidate, the surgeries are happy to consider part-time applications.

The successful candidate will be working across two different sites (in the LE2 and LE3 postcodes). However, you will remain in one site for each shift and will not be expected to travel between them.

Role requirements:

* Masters Qualified.

* Be an independent prescriber.

* Feel comfortable running their own clinics in minor illness and minor injury.

* Be able to interpret your own test results.

The successful candidate will be able to work autonomously and confidently through their patient list, which means good time keeping and organisational skills are a MUST.

In return, the surgeries are able to offer a competitive pay rate (dependent on experience and skills), up to 6 weeks annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays), NHS Pension, and more!

The surgeries utilises System One, have parking on-site, and provides additional clinical support to the right candidate.

*Are you interested in this role? If so, APPLY NOW or call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan. Alternatively, you can send your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com.*