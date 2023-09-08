Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Brighton

Locum Shifts; Flexible Hours Available

Chase Medical is offering a great opportunity for an experienced Practice Nurse to work on a locum basis at the great rate of £28 - £47 per hour (including holiday pay!). Currently, we have a wide variety of flexible ad-hoc shifts and long-term locum placements that are available to book today!

If you are interested in working on a flexible schedule, supplementing your full-time job, or simply trying out a new clinical environment, we could have the perfect fit for you!

Our shifts are fully flexible, so you can choose the hours that suit you. Also, there is no minimum shifts required - you work only went you want to!

By joining our bank, you will gain access to all of our available shifts that are local and convenient for you. We also offer permanent positions, so by registering with us, you will gain visibility of our permanent roles as well.

If you know someone else that might be interested in our locum and/or permanent opportunities, you can win up to £500 through our Referral Scheme!

About Chase Medical

We are a specialist bank of Primary Care medical professionals. We have dedicated ourselves on matching the staff on our bank with the most suitable role for them and we continue to build on our decade-long experience. We take pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent work and locum shifts.

If you are interested in this role, or you would like to hear more about the current job opportunities we have in your area, please contact Ana on 0114 275 7421. You could also send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.