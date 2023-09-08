For Employers
Healthcare Assistant - Imaging by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Bushey
Healthcare Assistant | Full Time, Permanent | Bushey, Watford | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Working shifts: week days between 8am - 9pm with occasional weekends 8am - 2pm.

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking to bring on a Healthcare Assistant (Team Leader) to join their established team at their hospital site located in Bushey, Watford.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care
  • Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
  • Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
  • Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

  • Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
  • NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
  • Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

