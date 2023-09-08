Healthcare Assistant - Imaging by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Full Time, Permanent | Bushey, Watford | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Working shifts: week days between 8am - 9pm with occasional weekends 8am - 2pm.

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking to bring on a Healthcare Assistant (Team Leader) to join their established team at their hospital site located in Bushey, Watford.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.