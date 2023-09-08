Breast Care Specialist Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Breast Care Nurse Specialist | Breast Services | Breast CNS | Band 7 | Norwich | Full Time | Free parking & Excellent benefits

Spire Norwich Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Breast Care Nurse Specialist to join our established team on a full time basis working 37.5 hours per week Monday to Friday.

Spire Norwich Hospital holds a long-standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We have 4 theatres, 2 wards, comprising of 50 beds, and deliver a range of outpatient services through our busy and dynamic outpatient and diagnostic imaging departments providing a progressive and stimulating environment for our highly motivated team.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for breast cancer patients and aid in ensuring the team delivers effective and appropriate patient care through clinical expertise and leadership. To act as a resource and facilitator for all breast cancer care within the hospitals.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Breast Care Certificate desirable or working towards it.

Previous experience in cancer services

Compassionate, empathetic and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca Burns on 07825 059157 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications