Community Nurse by Chase Medical

Chase Medical are happy to receive applications from Community Nurses for locum work that we have available in the Kirklees area, offering competitive rates of £28 - £47 per hour! (Including holiday pay)

This unique opportunity will allow you to come forward for both Locum and Permanent roles within community care, while still developing your skills as a nurse!

On a locum basis, you will have the ability to work with a range of practices, on a no-minimum hours basis! Because of our no-minimum hours booking policy, you'll even be able to avoid the usual workplace politics that comes with scheduling!

The ideal candidate will have at least 6 months of experience as a community nurse within the last 2 years. We are also looking for a member of staff who can perform catheterisation, as well as wound management.

Some more advantages of working with Chase Medical include:

Easy to use booking system - Book shifts with our purpose-built mobile app!

Dedicated permanent and locum teams - Whatever your requirements may be, our dedicated medical recruitment specialists will be here to help every step of the way!

Home visit compensation - When doing home visits, we contribute for every mile you travel!

Over ten years of medical recruitment experience - We're well known and trusted within the medical community, and with over ten years of working in medical recruitment, we know how to get the most for you.

Chase Medical are a specialist medical recruitment agency, working on both a locum and permanent basis. Whether you need the flexibility of locum work, or the contracted hours of a permanent role, we would be more than happy to help here at Chase Medical.

