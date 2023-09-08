Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Registered Nurse
Location: Worcester
The Company:
Nurse Seekers are looking for a dedicated, and compassionate Nurse to work in a beautiful 43 bedded Nursing home located in Worcester. They provide specialist neurocare and rehabilitation for adults with complex disabilities and disorders. You would be joining a specialist team of complex care nurses that provide the very best standard of care. If you think you could help to provide life changing support for people with chronic conditions, injuries and underlying illnesses, apply for this role today!
Skills and qualities
- NMC Registration
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Must have a commitment to patient safety and care
- Empathetic and Compassionate
- Desire to make a difference in your patients’ lives
- Ability to remain professional
- Good written communication
- Ability to lead a team
Responsibilities
- Look after the physical, psychological, and social needs of your residents.
- Support the Home Manager to effectively implement policies and procedures and ensure they are always upheld.
- Ensure that the residents have access to key medical, social and other care workers as required.
- Have full knowledge of and take responsibility to ensure adherence to infection control policies and procedures of the Department of Health and the company at all times.
- Work in line with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) guidelines, NMC code of conduct and relevant legislation at all times.
Benefits
- Up to 6.6 weeks of annual leave entitlement
- Generous, above NHS-equivalent rates of pay.
- Company pension
- Flexible working opportunities
- Enhanced overtime rate
- Quality bonus scheme linked to CQC Rating
- Paid breaks
- Generous annual leave entitlement.
- Continuous training and development.
- Paid NMC revalidation and your enhanced disclosure form.