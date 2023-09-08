Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Registered Nurse

Location: Stepney Green

The Company:

Nurse Seekers are looking for a dedicated, and compassionate Nurse to work in a beautiful 90 bedded Nursing home located in Stepney Green. You would join a team of nurses that are prided on the quality of care that they deliver. They develop close relationships, so they can really understand the needs of the people they care for. If this sounds like you, then apply today!

Skills and qualities



NMC Registration

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Must have a commitment to patient safety and care

Empathetic and Compassionate

Desire to make a difference in your patients’ lives

Ability to remain professional

Responsibilities:



Provide direct patient care

Administer medications

Develop care plans

Document patient information

Provide emotional support to residents and their family members

Ensure that appropriate individual care is given to each resident in accordance with the care plans.

Benefits:



Company Pension

Competitive pay rates

Paid breaks

5.6 weeks of annual leave

Refer a friend bonus

Quality bonus scheme linked to CQC Rating

For this role you must be a qualified RGN with an NMC registration.

Please apply today or call one of our consultants for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369.