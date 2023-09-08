Outpatients Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Nurse | Band 5 equivalent | Full Time | Warrington

Spire Cheshire Hospital is currently recruiting for an Outpatient Nurse to join our high performing Outpatients Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigation

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Ideally have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience

Ideally have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

37.5 hours per weekPermanentWe offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.08/09/2023 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095