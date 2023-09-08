Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Registered Nurse
Location: Sevenoaks
The Company:
Nurse Seekers are looking for a dedicated, and compassionate Nurse to work in a beautiful 60 bedded Nursing home located in Sevenoaks. It is a stunning, state of the art care home offering an exciting range of luxury facilities, and an exemplary level of care. You would join a team of nurses that are prided on the quality of care that they deliver. They develop close relationships, so they can really understand the needs of the people they care for. If this sounds like you, then apply today!
Skills and qualities
- NMC Registration
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Must have a commitment to patient safety and care
- Empathetic and Compassionate
- Desire to make a difference in your patients’ lives
- Ability to remain professional
Responsibilities:
- Provide direct patient care
- Administer medications
- Develop care plans
- Document patient information
- Provide emotional support to residents and their family members
- Ensure that appropriate individual care is given to each resident in accordance with the care plans.
Benefits:
- Company Pension
- Competitive pay rates
- Paid breaks
- 5.6 weeks of annual leave
- Refer a friend bonus
- Quality bonus scheme linked to CQC Rating
For this role you must be a qualified RGN with an NMC registration.
Please apply today or call one of our consultants for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369.