Hotel Services Assistant (Pantry) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hotel Services Assistant (Pantry) | Cambridge | Permanent Contract | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Various shifts available between 06:00 - 23:00 (must be able to accommodate all of these hours as there will be a variety of shifts).

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital, we provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to consultants who are experts in their field and can provide you with personalised treatments, all in a safe environment.

Our Hospitality Teams are the focal point for patients coming into the Hospital to utilise our wide range of treatments and surgical procedures we offer. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a role that requires exceptional customer service.

Duties and responsibilities:

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Catering team in providing exemplary Care to patients who are on our wards, you will be responsible for assisting them with menu options, general tidying and ensuring refreshments are regular

Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained

You will be pivotal in ensuring full compliance with all Health and Safety requirements

Who we're looking for:

Experience being in a customer facing role whether that is within the Care, Hospitality or Retail industry.

You must have proven experience working unsupervised and on your own initiative.

A positive and flexible approach to Customer service and strong communication skills

Flexibility to work on a rota basis that comes out monthly and can accommodate some weekends when required.

This department is open between 06:00 - 23:00, so you must be able to accommodate all of these hours as there will be a variety of shifts.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people