Duty Chef by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Duty Chef | Kitchen / Pantry Department | Catering | Food Hygiene | Cambridge | Full Time, Permanent, 37.5 hours | Excellent Benefits + Free Parking

Spire Cambridge Lea are looking for a Duty Chef to join their established team. This is a brilliant opportunity for someone who has had experience within the catering field with a Food Hygiene certificate looking to progress their career and cooking skills within the catering environment.

At Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital, we provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to consultants who are experts in their field and can provide you with personalised treatments, all in a safe environment.

Duties and responsibilities

To be responsible for the preparation, cooking and service of all meals to patients, visitors and staff.

To ensure the highest standards of cleanliness, hygiene and appearance within the department and to ensure the correct storage and handling of all food items.

To be aware of patients' needs and any special diets.

To ensure minimum stock levels are adhered to and that goods received are checked for quality, quantity, weight and temperature and are correctly stored.

To report defects or repairs on equipment to the Head Chef.

To be aware of and adhere to legislation and company policies and ensure all documentation is completed accurately and in a timely manner

To order food and beverage products as requested by the Head Chef.

To undertake any other duties which may be required by the Head Chef as required.

Who we're looking for

Whether you drive or don't, you must be able to accommodate the hours you will be expected to work between which could be an early shift starting at 07:00 and the latest shift finishing at 19:00.

Relevant industry experience or qualification

Minimum Level 2 Food Hygiene

Strong customer service skills with a keen eye for detail.

Ability to communicate with a wide range of people at all levels.

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships.

The ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly.

A flexible and adaptable approach to shifts.

Good organisational skills with the ability to prioritise tasks to ensure deadlines are met.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications