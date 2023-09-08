Ward Host/Hostess by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Ward Host/Hostess | Part Time 18 hours a week | Spire Leicester Hospital | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Shift Work between the hours - 7.00am - 8:00pm Mon / Fri - with occasional weekend work.

Spire Leicester Hospital is expanding the scope of services we offer our patients and are looking to hire a Ward Host/Hostess to assist in the preparation and delivery of a food and beverage service to patients, through basic food preparation and service. Ensuring that all work is carried out in a hygienic and methodical manner.

Duties and responsibilities:

To pro-actively engage with patients to raise awareness of the availability of a food and beverage service that can be tailored to suit their individual needs.

To take orders from customers in relation to food and beverage requests, adhering to any special dietary requirements or specific needs.

To maintain adequate control of all stock through stock rotation, date checking and ensuring packaging is intact.

To adhere to all statutory regulations, pertaining to the safety and hygienic operation of the kitchen and ancillary areas, as per the catering policy.

To comply with the health and safety procedures in accordance with current legislation.

To undertake general cleaning and washing up duties associated with a large commercial kitchen in accordance with a schedule of works.

To maintain a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene in all tasks and duties.

To report to your immediate supervisor any information relating to customer/client complaints, compliments or any incident of accident, fire, loss, theft or damage.

To attend meetings and training courses as may be necessary from time to time.

To provide cover in other catering areas during periods of holidays, sickness, etc.

To maintain a high standard of personal hygiene at all times.

To report for duty at the designated time, dressed in the correct uniform.

To carry out any reasonable request by management, relating to the efficient operation of the catering department.

Who we're looking for:

Previous catering experience

Food hygiene certificate desirable

Team Player with excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Beren Freeman at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications