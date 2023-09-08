Receptionist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

For Employers
Receptionist - Full time 37.5 | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Nottingham| Working on a shift pattern between 06:00 - 21: 00 Monday - Sat

Spire Nottingham Hospital are currently looking to recruit a Receptionist to join our team. Welcoming patients politely and courteously. Registering and directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, in a proactive, warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence and exceed customers' expectations. Providing an accurate, efficient, administrative service within the hospital, operating within established Spire policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.
  • Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.
  • Compliance with NHS forms and processes.
  • Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.
  • Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.
  • Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.
  • Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.
  • Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.

Who we're looking for

  • A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team
  • Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • High degree of accuracy in administration
  • Great communication skills at all levels
  • Experience in a customer service environment
  • Experience with information management systems
  • Switchboard experience desirable

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance
