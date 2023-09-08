Senior Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

New Care Home Opening!

Senior Care Assistant - Night Shifts

£13.34 per hour plus company benefits

Full-time role



A Top 20 Rated Care Home Group 2023!



An exciting opportunity to join us at this stunning location!



Watermeadow Grange in Exeter has just opened!. This beautiful care home will provide 86 spacious ensuite bedrooms including a community dedicated to the care of people living with dementia.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Senior Night Carers to be part of the new care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced Senior Carers who hold a NVQ level 3 (or equivalent qualification) and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards. You will have supervisory experience, Medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.

We also provide a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing