Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Are you an experienced Nurse Practitioner looking for locum opportunities? Chase Medical has great locum opportunities available around Derby!

Chase Medical is looking for a Nurse Practitioner to work in a range of GP surgeries in the Luton area on a flexible locum basis. If you are currently working in the area then locum could be a great way for you to benefit from additional earnings of £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay) while helping out other centres in need.

Locum work is a great way for you to get involved locally; your time, skills and experience will be valued by your local community and will help contribute towards improving patient care, working with other clinicians to help centres fulfil patients' needs.

What We Offer

Working with Chase Medical has great benefits such as:

Competitive rates of pay of £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay) for Nurse Practitioners,

Full flexibility in when you want to work, with no minimum shift requirements,

Pick-up shifts the day before or up to 12 months in advance,

Exclusive access to all shifts available both locally and nationwide,

A quick and easy registration process.

Who We Are

Chase Medical is the UK's leading recruitment agency specialising in Primary Care. We work with around 60% of Primary Care Centres and pride ourselves on providing a friendly and responsive service to everyone we work with.

We work with a range of clinicians across primary care from Practice Nurses to Nurse Practitioners, to HCAs, IPPs and ECPs. We have a team of locum recruitment experts and registering with us will mean you'll have a dedicated recruitment consultant on hand to work actively on your behalf and answer any queries you may have.

How to Apply

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to scott.daley@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 275 7421 and asking for Scott.

If you have friends or colleagues who might be interested in this position or any other Primary Care opportunities with Chase Medical let us know and you could earn yourself £500 per referral!