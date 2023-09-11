Physician Associate by Chase Medical

A Primary Care Network in the Solihull area are looking for a Physician Associate to join their team on a permanent basis! They are happy to offer a working pattern to suit your needs and are willing to consider both full-time and part-time applicants. The right person would be working across multiple surgeries, all in very close proximity, and they don't expect you to move between surgeries within a working day. The PCN has a Good CQC rating and a patient size of around 40,000.

It's a great opportunity to develop your skills and be surrounded by experienced clinicians who hold a wealth of knowledge. The surgeries are in a beautiful area with free on-site parking, with amenities available nearby.

They're offering the following:

Up to £46000/year Salary DoE

NHS Pension

Sick Pay

6 weeks Annual Leave (exc. Bank Holidays) + Your Birthday Off!

Free Parking on-site

They're looking for someone who is able to see patients for a range of Minor Illnesses, manage Long Term Conditions, and have experience in Primary Care.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency for Primary Care, and we work with over 60% of practices across the UK - with many of these settings working exclusively with Chase Medical. We work with a range of clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs as well as other Primary Care staff, to find them flexible locum shifts and permanent work. We take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work alongside.