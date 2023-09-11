Bank Pharmacy Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pharmacy Assistant | Pharmacy | Bristol, Avon| Ad-hoc working hours covering hours between Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm with occasional Saturday cover

Spire Bristol Hospital is expanding our pharmacy service and as such we seek an experienced Pharmacy Assistant to assist the pharmacy team as a bank worker to provide an exemplary pharmacy service to the hospital and its customers, working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assist in the purchase of medicines in compliance with Spire Healthcare purchasing agreements where applicable

- Record, input, amend, delete and modify data accurately and completely using the correct procedure for both manual and electronic systems

- Accurately dispense medicines for patients according to their prescription, ensuring each is checked by a pharmacist

- Prepare self, equipment, materials and medicines appropriately for the specific activity being undertaken

Who we're looking for:

- Customer facing experience

- Pharmaceutical experience

- Scottish/National Vocational Qualification (S/NVQ) Level 2 in Pharmacy Services (Desirable)

- Administrative role involving checking and monitoring.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications