Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Pharmacy Technician

Near Oxford

Permanent work opportunity

A well-known GP surgery near the Oxford area is looking for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to join their team on a permanent basis. They have 2 sites and they're looking happy to flexible working hours. The surgery is well-known for its innovative research and teaching methods in the area.

This is an amazing opportunity to join a lovely team consisting of GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, PNs, and a wider non-clinical team. In return, you'll receive

Starting Band 4 Salary

NHS Pension

5 weeks of annual leave

Bank holidays off

Professional Development

They're looking for a Pharmacy Technician who's GPHC registered and they're happy to consider applications from a secondary care and community care background.

If you would like to apply for this role, please give me a call back on 01142757421 or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

