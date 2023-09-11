Housekeeper by Future Care Group

Housekeeper



Bourne House Nursing Home Surbiton, Surrey, KT6 6QR.



Hours: Weekdays and Weekends shifts available



Pay rate: £ 10.57 per hour.



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are looking to recruit a bank housekeeper to join our housekeeping team at Bourne Nursing home.



The Job role:



Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.



You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.



You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.



You will be provided with a uniform and equipment. Working with the most up to date/state of the art /care home IT technologies



Rewards and Benefits:



Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Free hot meal on duty

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

