Physiotherapy Technical Instructor by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Physiotherapy Technical Instructor| Bristol | Full time - 37.5 hours per week | Band 3- equivalent salary- dependent on experience plus excellent benefits and £3k joining bonus

Physiotherapy Department at Spire Hospital is looking for a flexible, enthusiastic and motivated individual to join the team. The post holder will work alongside Physiotherapists and the multidisciplinary team within the inpatient service.

The successful applicant will be part of seven-day service who provide a quality physiotherapy service to to the the trauma and orthopaedic patients. The post holder will work closely with the current team members within set protocols to implement and progress physiotherapy treatment regimes within agreed goal parameters. Other duties may include the organisation/ running of various class-based exercise programmes with support from a Physiotherapist.

Good organisational and interpersonal skills are essential. The successful candidate will need to have demonstrable experience of working as a Physiotherapy Assistant or equivalent. Professionalism and a positive attitude to their professional development/ willingness and ability to learn are essential.

Main duties of the job

Working under the supervision of Physiotherapist, to undertake a variety of tasks (clinical and non-clinical), to support the delivery of physiotherapy to patients within the Physiotherapy service line.

To work without direct supervision, but under the direction of Physiotherapist in the performance of specific tasks for an individual or group of patients within the orthopaedic service as part of patient's treatment and rehabilitation programmes. To work within protocols and competencies specific to this post. To act as the first contact in specific situations.

Supervision takes the form of observation of practice, regular formal and informal training. Access to advice and support from senior physiotherapists is always available. Regular checks will be made to ensure workload is managed, clinical work and case notes are routinely evaluated.

Who we're looking for:

Experience of assisting in the assessment and treatment of a range of patients/cases

Working with multi-disciplinary teams

Evidence of applying effective clinical reasoning strategies to cases with supervision

It would be advantageous to hold a degree in a relevant physiotherapy related discipline (e.g. Sports Science or Rehabilitation) and have experience of working in an independent physiotherapy department.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

