Activities Co-ordinator by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Activities Co-ordinator

£11.08 per hour plus DBS & company benefits

Full and part time hours to include some weekend working



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Heathland House in Ferndown is a 66 bedded luxury residential and dementia care home. We are looking to recruit enthusiastic and compassionate Activity Co-ordinators on a full and part time basis.



The role involves planning and facilitating stimulating activities, promoting independence and choice to suit the different needs and interests of our residents. This is a hands-on working role with responsibility for coordinating a successful activities and volunteer programme within the Cinnamon home.



This includes internal and external communication about activities-focused programmes for our residents, as well as networking within the local community to recruit, train and place volunteers within the home alongside other activity team members. The calendar of events can include fitness, arts & crafts, musical events and group historical discussions as well as trips out to various places of interest.



We are looking for you to introduce appropriate activities for older people which support independence and to identify activities in the surrounding areas that will assist our residents to integrate into the local community.



This is an exciting role within the home and we are looking for someone who is compassionate, enthusiastic and brings a daily calendar of fun and entertainment into the home!

