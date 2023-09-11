Staff Nurse - Surgical by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse | Surgical| Band 5 equivalent salary - dependent on experience | Bristol | Full time- shift based | Fully Funded Training Programs| £3,000 - joining bonus

Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team. The successful applicant will work with a variety of surgical patients ranging from general surgery to highly complex cases.

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be working across a large ward with private ensuite rooms providing post-surgical care to patients

Take the patient through their full hospital stay - from admittance to release

The opportunity to grow and develop with the team and hospital

Taking part in clinical skills training to empower you to feel confident in providing effective care for a wide variety of specialisms

Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients

Who we're looking for:

Current NMC registered - with no restrictions on your practice

Surgical experience would be ideal; however, we are open to any acute care experience

Open to newly qualified nurses who have completed their preceptorship

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Flexibility to work rotation of days and nights

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Free annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications