Clinical Pharmacist by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are pleased to announce a fantastic Clinical Pharmacist position in extremely stable and supportive GP surgery that takes significant pride in their patients and staff, as well as being part of a wider organisation. The practice has a very open and supportive culture, with very high standards for patient and staff care, which is shown via their fantastic staff retention and extremely experienced admin team. They are also a training practice, meaning they are open to any training and development that will benefit the clinician and the practice.

You will manage the repeat prescriptions, reauthorization and requests, as well as the opportunity for face-to-face clinics, alongside the typical duties of a Clinical Pharmacist, including medicine reconciliation SMRs etc., and will benefit from the option of hybrid work and no triaging.

Salary - Up to £58,000 with potential for more DOE.

Location - Warrington

The surgery -

Very modern, recently opened purpose-built building

Free parking on site with 90 car parking spaces

Very experienced admin and management team (the Practice Manager has been there for 30 years!)

Very forward-thinking; They were one of the first practices in the country to appoint a Mental Health Practitioner

Daily meetings with Clinicians

Good CQC rating across the board

Your role -

Clinical Pharmacist

Typical Clinical Pharmacist duties (Repeat prescription management, requests and reauthorization, medicine reconciliation etc.) with potential for additional responsibility DOE.

No extended hours

Hybrid remote working possible.

Possibility for acute, on the day, urgent appointments

Flexible with timings

Possibility for part time

No triaging

The benefits -

Own clinical room

30 days annual leave + Bank Holidays

Generous salary

Next Steps

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



