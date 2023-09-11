Inpatient Bookings & Pre-assessment Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Inpatient Bookings & Pre-Assessment Administrator | Admin | Salary - dependent on experience | Cardiff | Full time|

Duties and responsibilities

To ensure the delivery of all stages of the inpatient booking process including admissions and pre-op assessments across all payors. To provide a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors. To manage work load effectively and efficiently in line with the demand of the business, adhering to KPI's, clinical standards and commercial requirements.

To be an advocate of excellent customer care whilst working as a team. To make a positive difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care.

Specific Responsibilities

Support and compliance of standardised department process and procedures.

Maintain and update patient records on SAP.

Liaising with consultants and their secretaries regarding booking information and to inform consultants of any changes in procedure.

Receive bookings and liaise with internal departments via the electronic diary or by telephone.

Enter bookings onto SAP in a timely manner.

To book patients into Pre-Assessment clinics identified by the Pre-Assessment nurses.

Updating and amending any changes in bookings as and when required.

To ensure that all Fixed price patients are priced accurately or refer file to the relevant party.

To print Admission letters and make sure that information going to the patient is correct.

Prepare files for patients admission and pass to relevant department the day before admission.

Ensure that all patients have been pre-authorised with the insurance company or that a Fixed price quote has been paid before admission.

Flexible approach to undertake a wide range of duties as and when required.

Who we're looking for:

A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Excellent customer service skills

High degree of accuracy in administration

Great communication skills at all levels

Experience in a customer service environment

Experience with information management systems

Switchboard experience in an administrative support role.

Experience of working on own initiative and as working of part of a team.

Knowledge of information technology and customer care essential.

Knowledge of the health care industry beneficial.

The ability to act with tact and discretion and appreciate the confidential implications when dealing with personal information.

The ability to prioritise tasks and raise issues when necessary.

Skills and Behaviours

Essential

Demonstrate the Spire Values:

Caring is our passion

Succeeding together

Driving excellence

Doing the right thing

Delivering on our promises

Keeping it simple

Working Hours: Full Time, Monday - Friday between 08:00am - 6:00pm

Contract Type: Perm

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Closing Date: Friday 29 September If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on