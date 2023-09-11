Bank Oncology Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Oncology Nurse | Oadby, Leicester | £20.75 per hour plus enhancements | Bank contract | No nights | Monday - Friday |

Due to our oncology service increasing, Spire Leicester Hospital are looking for experienced oncology nurses to join our team of bank nurses on our 17 bedded, purpose-built, dedicated oncology and haematology unit.

Working alongside a team of 12 Nurses, 1 HCA and several consultants, you will receive a huge level of support from your team members.

We promote a good work/life balance and to support this you will work no nights or weekends and very rare bank holidays.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

What are we looking for?

- Current oncology experience

- NMC Registered Nurse, with no restrictions

- A positive attitude and team player

- Strong communication skills

- Cannulation and venepuncture trained

- You must be SACT administration trained

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications