Imaging Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Imaging Administrator | Spire Washington Hospital | 37.5 hours | Permanent

We have an exciting opportunity for an Imaging Administrator to join our team.

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To greet and provide a customer focused, professional and effective Service that exceeds expectations to all Patients, Consultants and Visitors to the hospital

- Receive, maintain and update patients records on the system SAP and if required liaise with internal departments

- Working within an administrative team both back office and reception dealing with patient enquires, making bookings, utilising, and assisting in the smooth running of the radiology department.

Who we're looking for:

- Must have administration experience

- Must have outstanding customer care, verbal and written skills experience and have proven computer literacy to include Outlook, Excel and Word.

- To be able to work on own initiative and/or as part of a team

- To remain calm, positive and confident in difficult or stressful situations

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Benefits:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

