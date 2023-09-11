Critical Care Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Critical Care Nurse | CCU | Critical Care | Band 5/6 | competitive salary dependent on experience plus fantastic benefits & a £3k joining bonus! | Bristol | Full Time.

Spire Bristol Hospital are expanding their Critical Care Team. We are looking for Critical Care Nurses to join our busy Critical Care Team on a full time basis working 37.5 hours per week. Newly qualified nurses will be considered.



As the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years. We bring together the very best of facilities and people that modern medicine can offer. We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

To deliver and maintain high standards of nursing care within the ward area.

To accept delegated responsibilities from the Ward Sister/Charge Nurse.

To contribute to delivery of Critical Care level 2 and 3 patients including training and education.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions. Newly qualified nurses considered.

Acute care experience or critical care experience desirable

Critical Care Course, Level 2 patient care, mentorship program desirable

Excellent communication skills, flexibility, along with being organised and can show case excellent patient care.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free Parking

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications