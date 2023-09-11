Term Time Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Term Time Level 3 Qualified Nursery Nurse

Nurse Seekers is proud to be recruiting a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner on behalf of a private pack away, Term-Time Nursery based near Shepperton, London. The successful candidate must be an energetic and passionate individual and be able to provide inclusive play and learning opportunities for all children attending the nursery and to maintain a safe, stimulating and enjoyable environment.

Key Responsibilities



Ensure the Nursery is of a high-quality environment to meet the needs of individual children from differing cultures and religious backgrounds, and stages of development.

To effectively deliver the Early Years Foundation Stage ensuring that the

individual needs and interest of the children in the setting are met (in conjunction with other team members).

Plan activities to suit the child's individual stages of development.

Consult with the children and involve them in the planning of activities;

Have a key worker group in which you contribute to a programme of activities suitable to the age range of the children in your key groups.

Be flexible and prepared to help where needed, including undertaking certain domestic jobs within the Nursery, e.g., preparation of snack, cleaning of equipment, emptying of compost toilets and rubbish bins etc.

Respect and maintain confidentiality in relation to children, families, staff and the Nursery, whilst at the nursery and in the wider community.

To be physically able to work within a pack away setting and be able to assist with the daily set up and pack away of the nursery.

Attend all out of working hour’s activities, e.g., training, monthly staff meetings, parent consultations, Summer fair, Christmas party, end of term party etc.

Record accidents and incidents and ensure the manager/room leader has initialled the form before the parent receives it.

Engage and communicate constructively with individual children during activities and routines.

Essentials



NNEB/Diploma/NVQ 3 in Childcare or equivalent.

Good written and verbal skills with adults and children.

Recent and relevant experience of working with children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.

Experience of implementing a wide range of activities covering all areas of the EYFS.

Benefits

This role offers a wide range of in-house training opportunities, together with an excellent scope for progression and opportunities for a review of salary, coupled with a competitive salary.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively call Olivia or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369, or register your details.