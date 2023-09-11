Bank Resident Doctor for Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Resident Doctor for Wards | Doctor/Physician/Medical Practice | Bank - Ad-hoc work | Pay - to be discussed | Bristol

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Resident Doctor for Wards.

The role would be to be part of a team providing 24 hour medical cover for all routine medical care and in response to consultant requests. Immediate first line resuscitation to patients, visitors or colleagues as required. To assist in the management of patients and provide back-up support to consultants.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

- A professional approach must be adopted with patients, colleagues and visitors.

- Conform to all uniform regulations as determined by the hospital and wearing a name badge determining their designation.

- Conform to all Infection Prevention and Control and Health & Safety regulations for the hospital. Be aware of the fire evacuation procedure

- Resident Doctors must work within their level of experience and competence and highlight verbally and in writing to the nurse in charge if they are being asked to work outside their level of their competence

- To provide routine and emergency medical cover working in conjunction with other RD's if applicable.

- To clerk and assess urgent/re-admissions and to contact the consultant to identify immediate treatment pathways.

- To undertake a minimum of daily morning and evening ward-round including ERU / Critical Care Unit with a member of the nursing team ensuring all patients are visited.

- To record in the patient's notes as appropriate patient examinations, communication or procedures. All entries to be signed, dated and timed

- To receive a hand-over report from the current RD when commencing duty.

- Prescribe TTO's ready for discharge of patients for the following day in consultation with nursing colleagues.

- To undertake further training as necessary to ensure that all developmental opportunities are met.

- To carry their bleep at all times and respond to each call. The bleep will also alert for a medical emergency.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for:

- General Medical Council Registration

- IELTS score of 7.5 / OET, candidates will need to achieve a Level B

- Current ACLS/ALS and EPLS/PALS certification

- A minimum of 6 months paediatric experience in the last 2 years (for hospitals with a CYP service).

- - Planning and Organisation

- Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement

- Demonstrate your scope of practice underpins the six fundamental values of the 6 C's (Care, Compassion, Competence, Communication, Courage and Commitment) and the care they deliver to the patient at the point of contact treats them with respect and dignity.

- Demonstrate the Spire Values

Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



