College Nurse by Nurse Seekers

College Nurse – Lyndhurst

Key Details:



Location – Near Lyndhurst, Hampshire.

Term time only (38 weeks per year).

37 hours a week

Criteria:



NMC PIN – RGN, RMN or RSCN qualified.

Passion for working with young people.

Experience working with children.

Benefits



Great rates of pay.

Term time only – Flexibility to work elsewhere out of the College terms.

Excellent work/life balance.

Retail discounts.

Access to onsite Gym and Sports Courts

Responsible for, but not limited to the following:



Planning care and administering medications for some children with health conditions.

Undertaking health assessments of pupils who become unwell during the School day.

Management of the College’s health facility on a day to day basis.

Ensuring accurate records are kept and maintained relating to treatment given to pupils.

This College is keen to hear from Nurses who are interested in joining their community and contributing to the wellbeing of their pupils. This role represents an excellent opportunity for any Nurse who is looking for a position where no two days are the same!

Please apply today and we will be in touch with full details! However, If you require any more information before applying do not hesitate to get in touch with the team at Nurse Seekers on 01926 676369, and we will be happy to help.