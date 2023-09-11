Dental Receptionist role up for grabs! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist to join a well established Dental Practice based within High Wycombe to join there team. They are looking for a highly skilled individual with good communication skills, excellent telephone manner along with previous experience within the Dental Industry.
KT 21170
Details of the role as follows:
- Role: Head Dental Receptionist
- Pay rate: £11 to £14 Per Hour
- Hours: 42 Hours per week (Including 1 or 2 Saturdays per month)
- Location: High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.
Duties:
- Meeting and greeting patients, providing a great first impression.
- Booking and amending appointments, answering the phone, updating patient records.
- Supporting the Practice Manager and clinical team with the smooth running of the practice.
- Handling payments.
- Assessing sensitive information whilst maintaining patient confidentiality.
* Being GDC registered is desirable but not essential *
If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.
I look forward to hearing from you!