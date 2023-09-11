Dental Receptionist role up for grabs! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Dental Receptionist to join a well established Dental Practice based within High Wycombe to join there team. They are looking for a highly skilled individual with good communication skills, excellent telephone manner along with previous experience within the Dental Industry.

KT 21170

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Head Dental Receptionist

Pay rate: £11 to £14 Per Hour

Hours: 42 Hours per week (Including 1 or 2 Saturdays per month)

Location: High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

Duties:

Meeting and greeting patients, providing a great first impression.

Booking and amending appointments, answering the phone, updating patient records.

Supporting the Practice Manager and clinical team with the smooth running of the practice.

Handling payments.

Assessing sensitive information whilst maintaining patient confidentiality.

* Being GDC registered is desirable but not essential *

If this role is of interest to you, I would love to discuss further! Alternatively, if you are actively looking for a new role and this specific role isn't of interest, please still reply to this email and we can arrange a call to discuss other opportunities that are available for you.

I look forward to hearing from you!