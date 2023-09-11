Practice seeking a Associate to join their team ASAP! by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Associate Dentist to join their team!

You must have a performer number to apply for this role due to the practice offering both Mixed and NHS services.

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Associate Dentist

Pay rate: £14 per UDA

Hours: Full or Part Time

Location: London SE6.

Duties:

Providing dental treatments to patients, including routine cleanings, extractions, dental fillings, cavity, and tooth decay treatments, teeth whitening, bonding, and applications of dental crowns, caps, and veneers. Administering local anaesthesia to patients as needed.

* You must have a Performer Number *

