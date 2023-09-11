Associate Dentist role! PLVE/MENTORSHIP AVALIABLE by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are currently hiring for a Associate Dentist to join their team!

You must have a performer number to apply for this role due to the practice offering both Mixed and NHS services howveer this practice can offer PLVE / Mentorship positions if needed!

KT 21178

Details of the role as follows:

Role: Associate Dentist

Pay rate: £13 per UDA, Private 50%

Laboratory Fee Rate 50%

Hours: Full or Part Time

Location: Leigh on Sea, Essex

2 Year commitment signing on bonus scheme to include one of (This is only if you have a active Perfromer Number):

Sign on bonus of £5000

Company car for 2 years.

Contribution toward Accommodation up to the value of £500pcm for 1 year

Contribution toward childcare up to the value of £250pcm for 2 years

Health insurance for 2 years

Fixed private rate of 55% of total gross income

Duties:

Providing dental treatments to patients, including routine cleanings, extractions, dental fillings, cavity, and tooth decay treatments, teeth whitening, bonding, and applications of dental crowns, caps, and veneers. Administering local anaesthesia to patients as needed.