Outpatient Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients

HCA | Outpatients | Brentwood | Full time, Permanent.

Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join our Outpatient Department. This is a Full-Time permanent opportunity; with shift patterns covering 8am - 8pm/6 days per week; including early and late shifts plus Saturdays on a fair rota basis.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within OPD department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

Who we're looking for:

As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

NVQ Level 2 or above in Health and Social Care or equivalent is desirable.

Previous experience as an HCA in a clinical setting

Phlebotomy experience essential

Venepuncture and ECG recording are desirable for this role

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.